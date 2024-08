Tokyo stocks plunged more than seven percent in early trade on Monday, weighed down by a resurgent yen and poor US jobs data that fuelled recession fears.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank 7.03 percent, or 2,523.23 points, to 33,386.47, while the broader Topix index lost 7.49 percent, or 190.01 points, to 2,347.59.