The Egyptian Arabian Company for Securities and Bonds Brokerage’s (Themar) reported a 114.96% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, registering EGP 9.262 million, compared to EGP 4.308 million, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 14th.

The company operates a range of investment activities that include sale and purchase of securities, as well as the provision of financial advice, e-trading, ownership transfer, training sessions, and financial advisory services.

