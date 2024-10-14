Tamkeen Human Resource Company has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) on Saudi Exchange (Tadawul)) between 46 and 50 Saudi riyals ($12.25-13.31) per share.



The company will raise a maximum of SAR 397.5 million ($105.85 million) at the top end of the price range.



The book-building period for the institutional tranche, which started on October 13, will end on October 17.



The company is offering 7.95 million shares, or 30% of the company’s capital, on the Saudi main market (TASI).



Retail subscriptions will start from November 5 to 6.



Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Riyadh, Tamkeen offers staffing solutions to businesses and individual clients in Saudi Arabia. Its market share in the local staffing market stands at 4% as of 2022, with available manpower of more than 14,000.

