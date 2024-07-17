The main market’s All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) grew by 77.24 points (0.64%) to 12,157.61 points at the end of Wednesday’s session.

A total of 239.76 million shares were traded at a turnover worth SAR 7.38 billion.

AYYAN Investment advanced the risers with 9.97%, while the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance led the fallers with 2.46%.

Saudi Aramco was the most active stock, on which 19.26 million shares were exchanged, while Miahona generated the largest turnover of SAR 705.01 million.

The Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) declined by 31.22 points (0.12%) to close at 25,887.91 points.

Future Care Trading topped the fallers with 5.51%, whereas Osool and Bakheet Investment headed the risers with 25.74%.

