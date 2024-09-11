The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) closed Wednesday’s trading session lower by 1.84% at 11,766,40 points.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company, which advanced the gainers with 5.56%, was the most active stock with 37.24 million shares exchanged.

Meanwhile, Saudi Fisheries headed the decliners with 10%.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) recorded the highest turnover of SAR 409.90 million.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went up by 0.64% to 25,764.10 points.

Leaf Global Environmental Services Company topped the risers with 18.82%, while Meyar Company led the fallers with 4.47%.

