Riyadh: The All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) gained 50.55 points (0.43%) to reach 11,729.71 points at the end of Wednesday’s session.

A total of 311.02 million shares were traded at a turnover worth SAR 6.98 billion. Meanwhile, the pharma segment topped the gainers and the transport sector was the top decliners.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) was the top riser with 10%, whereas Malath Cooperative Insurance Company led the fallers with 6.12%.

Saudi Manpower Solutions Company (SMASCO) generated the biggest trading volume of 21.62 million shares. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) posted the highest turnover of SAR 499.85 million.

Likewise, the Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) rose by 207.67 points (0.81%) to close at 25,903.77 points.

Professional Medical Expertise Company (ProMedEx) was the top riser with 9.71%, while Knowledge Net Company was the top faller with 12.30%.

