The net profits of Sudatel Telecom Group enlarged to $76.04 million in 2022 from $20.03 million in 2021, according to the preliminary financial results.

Revenues widened to $424.43 million in 2022, versus $281.70 million in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2021.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.05 in the January-December 2022 period, higher than $0.01 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the company’s total assets plummeted to $1.12 billion last year from $1.21 billion in 2021.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, Sudatel generated $66.91 million net profits attributable to the equityholders, compared to $10.39 million during the same period a year earlier.

The operating revenues increased to $296.04 million in 9M-22 from $204.44 million in 9M-21, whereas the basic and diluted EPS attributable to the owners jumped to $0.050 from $0.007.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).