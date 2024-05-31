Stock markets diverged Thursday, a day ahead of key inflation indicators that could determine the future direction of interest rates on both sides of the Atlantic.

All the main indexes were lower in New York following Wednesday's slump, when shares were hit by concerns that interest rates will not be coming down any time soon.

US shares were also hit by Salesforce slumping nearly 20 percent after the software company reported disappointing results the previous day.

US Treasury yields fell back after figures pointed to a slightly weakening US economy, though they were just off their recent highs, indicating expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Thursday's second update to first quarter GDP data showed it grew an annually adjusted 1.3 percent, slower than the initial estimate of 1.6 percent.

Traders awaited Friday's release of the crucial personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, hoping for signs that prices are being brought under control enough for rates to be cut.

"Though Treasury yields eased this morning from yesterday's four-week highs, the market appears anxious heading into PCE," said Joe Mazzola, a strategist at Charles Schwab.

"Rising yields snuffed out the tech-led stock market rally yesterday even before Salesforce missed quarterly revenue expectations and sank double-digits," he added.

Friday also sees the release of the latest eurozone consumer price index, a key data point ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting on June 6 which could decide whether the central bank goes ahead and, as expected, cuts rates by 25 basis points.

Europe's main stock markets closed higher Thursday, making up some of the losses from the previous session.

Elsewhere on Thursday, the Sydney stock market closed lower with shares in BHP shedding 1.7 percent after the Australian mining giant ended its $49-billion takeover bid for British rival Anglo American, whose shares were down five percent in London.

Oil prices fell ahead of this weekend's OPEC meeting over concerns about future demand in China and the United States.

"Oil is on track for its second straight day of falling prices amid softer US growth data ahead of Sunday's OPEC+ meeting," said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG.

- Key figures around 2040 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.9 percent at 38,111.48 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.6 percent at 5,235.48 (close)

New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 1.1 percent at 16,737.08 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 8,235.15 points (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 7,978.51 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 18,496.79 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 4,982.18 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.3 percent at 38,054.13 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.3 percent at 18,230.19 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,091.68 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0834 from $1.08041 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2733 from $1.2701

Dollar/yen: UP at 156.82 from 157.64 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 85.07 from 85.04 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.7 at $77.91 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 2.1 percent at $81.86 per barrel