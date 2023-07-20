South Cairo and Giza Mills and Bakeries (SCFM) recorded net profits after tax of EGP 37.334 million in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, compared to EGP 10.336 million in net losses in FY 2021/2022, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on July 19th.

Revenues hit EGP 241.287 million in FY 2022/2023, up 128% from EGP 188.029 million in the prior FY.

South Cairo and Giza Mills is an Egypt-based joint-stock milling company engaged in the processing, trading, importing and exporting, packaging, warehousing, and distributing of grains and their related products. Its product portfolio includes flour, pasta, bakery products, and fodder.

