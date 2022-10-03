Cairo – Shareholder Sherif Adly Kyrollus Paulus has purchased 1.50 million shares in Arab Cotton Ginning Company at a value of EGP 4.22 million or an average share price of EGP 2.81.

The shareholder’s ownership in Arab Cotton Ginning rose to 20.55% from 19.98%, according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

Cairo Capital Securities acted as a broker in the transaction.

During fiscal year (FY) ended 30 June 2022, Arab Cotton Ginning reported standalone net profits after tax of EGP 34.22 million, compared to net profits of EGP 35.73 million a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).