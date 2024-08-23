PHOTO
China's securities regulator has approved the Shanghai Futures Exchange to launch nickel, lead, tin and alumina options contracts, the regulator said in a notice on Friday.
(Reporting by Ella Cao and Ryan Woo)
China's securities regulator has approved the Shanghai Futures Exchange to launch nickel, lead, tin and alumina options contracts
PHOTO
China's securities regulator has approved the Shanghai Futures Exchange to launch nickel, lead, tin and alumina options contracts, the regulator said in a notice on Friday.
(Reporting by Ella Cao and Ryan Woo)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.