Riyadh – Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment generated SAR 127.06 million in net profit after Zakat and tax during the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual jump of 67.54% from SAR 75.84 million.

Revenues surged by 18.36% to SAR 532.83 million in January-June 2022, compared to SAR 450.19 million during the same period a year earlier, according to the initial income statements.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.79 in H1-22 from SAR 0.63 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company’s net profit after Zakat and tax reached SAR 65.10 million, a 61.54% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 40.30 million.

The revenues amounted to SAR 281.94 million in the April-June 2022 period, higher by 25.93% than SAR 223.89 millionin the year-ago period.

Last June, the Saudi listed firm paid out cash dividends worth SAR 48 million for Q2-22.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, Al Hammadi witnessed a 74.33% YoY leap in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 61.96 million, compared to SAR 35.54 million.

