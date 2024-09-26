RIYADH — Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), the Saudi stock market main index, maintained steady rise for the sixth consecutive session, recording its highest close since last May.



The market closed 75 points (0.6 percent) higher at 12,344 points with the total turnover reaching SR7.1 billion ($1.89 billion). Nearly 6.4 million shares worth SR 450 million were traded. The share has gained about 200 percent since the beginning of this year. There are around 140 gainers and about 85 losers among the listed companies.



The shares of Saudi Aramco and Al Rajhi Bank rose by one percent to SR 27.75 and SR 90.70 respectively. ACWA Power gained by more than 3 percent to SR 463. Saudi Printing and Packaging, SIDC, Saudi Fisheries, and Maadaniyah were up almost 10 percent.



The shares of Saudi Printing and Packaging, SIDC, Saudi Fisheries and Maadaniyah topped the market’s gains with a maximum of 10 percent.



The Red Sea share achieved the highest closing since 2015 at SR70.10, after rising on Wednesday by 2 percent, bringing the share’s gains to 200 percent since the beginning of this year.



The Alistithmar REIT fund also recorded the highest closing since its listing at SR10.76 after rising by 6 percent. On the other hand, the shares of Enaya, Advanced, Al-Babtain, Extra and Kingdom Holding recorded a decline of not exceeding 3 percent

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).