RIYADH — Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), the Saudi main stock index, declined 131 points (one percent) at the end of trading this week on Thursday to record its lowest level in a month to 11,907 points.

The fall is mainly attributed to the pressure from the banking sector, which declined by two percent.

Total value of trading on the day reached nearly SR 7 billion.

Saudi banking shares declined during Thursday's trading, led by Al- Rajhi Bank, which decreased by 3 percent to SR82.40.

The share of Al-Ahli Bank fell by 1.28 percent to SR34.75.

The share of Al-Baha Investment led the market declines by 7 percent at SR0.27, amid profit-taking operations after the share achieved gains exceeding 100 percent.

ARTEX, Anaam, Ataa, Al-Othaim Markets, Bawan, First Mills, SISCO Holding, CATRION, Eastern Cement, and Bank Albilad fell between 3 percent and 5 percent.In contrast, the share of Red Sea led the market increases by 4 percent at SR63, bringing the share’s gains to more than 192 percent during the year.

ACWA Power shares also rose by about 2 percent to SR452.40.

