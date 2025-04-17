RIYADH — The Riyadh region ranked first in terms of women-owned small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2024.

There are 266,211 women-owned SMEs in the Riyadh region and these represent 39.8 percent of the total establishments in the region. This was revealed by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at).



Al-Baha had the lowest number of women-owned businesses that account for 5,080. Monsha'at data showed that women-owned businesses in the Makkah region stood at 116,403, and it was followed by the Eastern Province with 69,245, Asir region 36,162, Madinah region 32,406, and Qassim region 31,868.



Women own 24,879 establishments in Jazan, 17,540 in Hail, 16,686 in Tabuk, 14,314 in Najran, 9,445 in Al-Jouf, 7,803 in the Northern Borders, and 5,080 in Al-Baha, the authority said in its report.

