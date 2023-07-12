Riyadh – Mubasher: Tam Development Company announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 2.79 million for 2022.

The Saudi firm will disburse SAR 0.85 per share for fro 3.29 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the payment date for the dividends, which represent 8.50% of the capital, will be disclosed at a later time.

It is worth highlighting that the company’s board members greenlighted the cash dividends during their meeting on 11 July.

Last month, Tam Development started the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

