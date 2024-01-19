RIYADH — The Saudi Tadawul disclosed in its 2023 annual statistical report a significant growth in the main Saudi Stock Market (TASI), which closed at an all-time high of 11,967.39 points on December 31, 2023. This marks a substantial 14.21% increase over the year, climbing 1,488.93 points from the previous year's figure of 10,478.46 points. The trading value for the year soared past SR1,333.12 billion, encompassing 94.02 million transactions and the trading of 83.03 billion shares. Furthermore, the market value of issued shares had a considerable growth, reaching SR11,259.32 billion by the end of 2023.

The report also highlighted the investor landscape, noting that by Q4 2023, there were 6,146,230 individual investors (both male and female) with deposited certificates and 13,661 institutional investors. Additionally, the total number of open investment portfolios for individuals stood at 11,043,494, while institutions held 49,031 wallets.

In parallel, the Saudi Parallel Stock Index (NOMU) concluded the year 2023 at 24,528.98 points, peaking on June 18, 2023, at 28,988.06 points. NOMU's total value of shares traded reached around SR8.07 billion, with approximately 678,670 transactions completed. The market value of the issued shares stood at SR48.30 billion, with a total of 638.23 million shares traded.

