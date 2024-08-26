The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) retreated by 0.01% on Monday and ended the trading session at 12,261.18 points.

The trading value amounted to SAR 9 billion through the exchange of 351.77 million shares.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company topped the risers with 8.33%, while Savola Group headed the decliners with 5.01%.

Tourism Enterprise Company was the most active stock with 31.55 million shares exchanged, whereas Saudi Telecom Company (stc) posted the highest turnover valued at SAR 1.12 billion.

The Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) also fell by 0.96% at 26,433.91 points.

Al Razi Medical Company advanced the gainers with 7.31%, while Naba Alsaha Medical Services Company led the fallers with 13.43%.

