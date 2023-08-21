Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) has authorised, on 20 August 2023, Sumou Real Estate Company’s request to transfer from the Parallel Market (Nomu) to the Main Market, according to a bourse filing.

Sumou Real Estate’s capital is currently worth SAR 375 million distributed over 37.50 million shares.

Tadawul will disclose the suspension and start dates of listing the issuer’s shares on the Main Market once all procedures are completed.

It is worth noting that Sumou Real Estate was listed on Nomu in May 2020.

