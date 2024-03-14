The board of Southern Province Cement Company has recommended the distribution of SAR 91 million in cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The proposed dividends amount to SAR 0.65 per share, representing 6.50% of the share’s par value, according to a bourse filing.

Southern Province Cement registered a 49.16% drop in net profit to SAR 121 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2023, versus SAR 238 million in 9M-22.

