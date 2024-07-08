Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved GIB Capital’s application to launch the public offering of GIB Opportunistic Indian Equity Fund.

No details of the offering were given.

The CMA said that approval should never be considered as a recommendation to subscribe to the fund, adding investors should carefully read the terms and conditions which includes detailed information on the fund, investment strategy and risk factors before making any investment.

