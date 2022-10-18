Riyadh – Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company, known as 2P, has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) between SAR 165 and SAR 185 per share, Saudi Fransi Capital announced on 18 October.

The final IPO price will be determined after the completion of the book-building process, which will take place during 18-24 October 2022. This will be followed by the retail subscription process, where 450,000 shares, equivalent to 10% of the total IPO shares will be offered to individual subscribers.

Perfect Presentation is offering 4.50 million ordinary shares, accounting for 30% of its share capital, in an IPO to be sold to the current shareholders.

The minimum number of the IPO shares to be applied for by participating entities has been set as 50,000 ordinary shares, while the maximum number is 749,999 ordinary shares.

Saudi Fransi Capital acts as the bookrunner for Perfect Presentation’s IPO, which was approved by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) in September this year.

