Riyadh – Abdulwahab Abdulkarim Albetari resigned from his position as the Chairman of Osool and Bakheet Investment Company due to personal reasons.

The board members accepted Albetari’s resignation on 23 November, yet it became effective on 26 November 2023, according to a bourse filing.

Earlier this month, the company floated 1.50 million shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) under the symbol 9586, after the Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed its listing last June.

In October 2023, the initial public offering (IPO) of Osool and Bakheet Investment was set at SAR 45 per share.

