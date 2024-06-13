Riyadh – The board members of Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) accepted the resignation of Sami Ali Al Safran as the company’s CEO.

Jan Renders, a current board member, took over as an acting CEO of MEPCO on 13 June, according to a bourse filing.

Renders holds a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Technology Eindhoven. He has experience in the packaging industry and as a business consultant with key private equity firms, such as Carlyle, Blackstone, One Equity Partners Europe, and 3i Netherlands.

He served as a board member of Duropack GmbH from 2012 to 2015 and as CEO from 2013 to 2015.

Before that, the official was Chairman of OTOR Société Anonyme, a leading French packaging provider, from 2006 to 2010.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, MEPCO registered 163.57% higher net losses at SAR 18.71 million, compared to SAR 7.10 million in Q1-23.

