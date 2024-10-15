Riyadh – The net profits of Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) inched down by 0.18% to SAR 698.60 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024 from SAR 699.90 million in 9M-23.

The sales amounted to SAR 7.96 billion in the January-September 2024 period, higher by 2.23% than SAR 7.79 billion a year earlier, according to the estimated income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.58 as of 30 September 2024, unchanged from 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Jarir posted 4.01% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 308.20 million, compared to SAR 296.30 million.

The company witnessed 1.04% YoY growth in revenue to SAR 2.66 billion during the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, versus SAR 2.63 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q3-24 net profits hiked by 80.12% from SAR 171.10 million in Q2-24, whereas the revenues went up by 0.63% from SAR 2.65 billion.

