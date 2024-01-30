Riyadh – The net profits of Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) went up by 0.33% to SAR 973 million in 2023 from SAR 969.80 million in 2022.

Sales increased by 12.81% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 10.59 billion as of 31 December 2023 from SAR 9.39 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) was kept unchanged at SAR 0.81 in 2023.

In the January-September 2023 period, Jarir posted lower net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 699.90 million, compared to SAR 702.20 million in 9M-22.

The EPS edged down to SAR 0.58 in 9M-23 from SAR 0.59 a year earlier, while the revenues jumped by 14.35% to SAR 7.79 billion from SAR 6.81 billion.

