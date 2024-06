RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange (Tadāwul) closed today up 231.04 points to settle at 11,729.97, with trading worth SAR5 billion.

A total of 205 million shares were traded, with 79 companies' stocks rising in value and 151 shares closing down.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (Nomu) closed up 71.63 points to settle at 26,825.62, with trading worth SAR22 million over one million shares.