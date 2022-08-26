Riyadh – Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Company posted a 515.38% surge in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 313.60 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, versus SAR 50.96 million in H1-21.

Revenues increased by 104.64% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 2.29 billion in H1-22, compared to SAR 1.12 billion, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 0.29 in H1-22, versus SAR 0.05 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Dar Alarkan registered net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 92.58 million, higher by 312.57% YoY than SAR 22.44 million.

The company’s revenues jumped by 19.41% to SAR 677.95 million in April-June 2022, compared to SAR 567.76 million in the year-ago period.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, the Saudi listed firm achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 221.02 million, an annual leap of 674.96% from SAR 28.52 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).