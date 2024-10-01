Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the requests of two companies to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Hedab Alkhaleej Trading Company intends to offer 800,000 shares, equivalent to 10.67% of its total shares.

Meanwhile, Lamasat Company plans to list 6 million shares, representing 7.41% of its share capital.

The CMA also approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Almoosa Health Company as well as Arabian Company for Agriculture and Industrial Investments to trade 30% of their shares, each.

Almoosa Health is expected to float 13.29 million shares, while Arabian Company aims to list 9 million shares.

The four approvals were granted on 30 September 2024, according to bourse disclosure.

