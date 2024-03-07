Saudi Cement Company logged a 4.46% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to SAR 381 million in 2023 from SAR 398.80 million a year earlier.

The company’s revenues rose by 2.96% YoY to SAR 1.46 billion last year from SAR 1.41 billion in 2022, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 2.49 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, down from SAR 2.61 the year before.

In February, Saudi Cement’s board of directors recommended the disbursement of SAR 153 million in cash dividends valued at for the second half (H2) of 2023.

Saudi Cement recorded a 13.47% YoY surge in net profits to SAR 277.20 million In the first nine months (9M) of 2023 from SAR 244.30 million a year earlier.

