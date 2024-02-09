Riyadh – The board members of Saudi Cement Company recommended, on 7 February 2024, cash dividends valued at SAR 153 million for the second half (H2) of 2023.

A total of 153 million shares will be granted a dividend of SAR 1 per share, which is equivalent to the share nominal value.

The eligibility and distribution dates will be announced at a later time, according to a bourse filing.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Saudi Cement witnessed 13.47% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 277.20 million, compared to SAR 244.30 million a year earlier.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.81 in 9M-23 from SAR 1.60 in 9M-22, while the revenues climbed by 8.95% to SAR 1.08 billion from SAR 992.10 million.

