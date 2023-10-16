Riyadh – The board members of Shatirah House Restaurant Company (Burgerizzr) approved transferring the firm’s shares from the Parallel Market (Nomu) to the main market All Share Index (TASI).

The transition is still subject to the marker’s approval and is conditional on fulfilling all requirements stipulated in the listing rules, according to a bourse statement.

It is worth highlighting that the board greenlighted the process during its meeting that was held on 12 October 2023.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, Burgerizzr posted a 9.61% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 3.26 million, compared to SAR 2.97 million.

Revenues increased by 9.21% YoY to SAR 131.97 million in H1-23 from SAR 120.84 million.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at SAR 0.09 as of 30 June 2023.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).