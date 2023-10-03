Riyadh – Atlas Elevators for General Trading and Contracting Company will start the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.

The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) indicated that the company will float 20% of its share capital under the symbol 9578, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

In September 2023, Atlas Elevators set the price for its offering at SAR 23 per share after the Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the firm’s Nomu listing last June.

