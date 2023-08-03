Astra Industrial Group posted a 25.22% drop in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 237.62 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, compared to SAR 317.78 million in H1-22

Revenues increased by 13.86% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.41 billion in H1-23 from SAR 1.24 billion, according to the initial financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.97 during the first six months (6M) of 2023, an annual decrease from SAR 3.97.

Income Statements for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the company generated SAR 114.74 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a 52.80% plunge from SAR 243.09 million in Q2-22.

The Tadawul-listed firm generated revenues valued at SAR 667.02 million in the April-June 2023 period, higher by 9.61% YoY than SAR 608.54 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 net profits declined by 6.62% from the SAR 122.88 million recorded in Q1-23, while the revenues shrank by 10.86% from SAR 748.27 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).