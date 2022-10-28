Riyadh – The net profits after Zakat and tax of Arabian Cement Company increased by 5.57% to SAR 145.90 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus SAR 138.20 million in 9M-21.

The Saudi firm generated SAR 730.80 million in revenue during the January-September 2022 period, lower by 5.99% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 777.40 million, according to initial income statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 1.46 in 9M-22, compared to SAR 1.38 during the same period a year earlier.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the company posted a 56.50% leap in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 59 million, versus SAR 37.70 million in Q3-21.

The revenues soared by 7.94% YoY to SAR 240.60 million in Q3-22 from SAR 222.90 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax enlarged by 31.11% from SAR 45 million in Q2-22, while the revenues grew by 4.16% from SAR 231 million.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, Arabian Cement registered SAR 86.90 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, down 13.53% YoY from SAR 100.50 million.

