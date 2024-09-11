

The IPO subscription period for Sama Healthy Water Factory Company on Saudi Arabia’s Nomu-Parallel Market will begin on October 2 and end on October 8.



The company is offering 10 million shares, or 20% of its share capital, which is restricted to qualified investors. The Capital Market Authority, the market regulator, had approved the floatation in June.



Sama Water manufactures, produces and sells healthy drinking water and ice products.



The company’s net profit rose 36.12% year on year in 2023.



Yaqeen Financial Company has been appointed as financial advisor and lead manager.



(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)