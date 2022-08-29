Cairo - Societe Arabe Internationale De Banque (SAIB) has completed selling its 8.53% stake in Pyramids Paper Mills (Flora) for EGP 3.85 million.

The EGX-listed lender has sold 110,900 shares in Flora to an investor, according to a stock exchange statement on Monday.

Earlier this month, SAIB's board of directors agreed to sell the bank’s stake in Pyramids Paper Mills.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first half (H1) of 2022, the net earnings of SAIB totalled $16 million, up 79% when compared to $8.95 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Interest income for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 fell by 7% during H1-22 to $184.68 million, compared to $197.79 million in H1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).