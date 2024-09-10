Riyadh – Sahm Capital has proven its position as the first brokerage on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) to carry out a proprietary Settlement & Clearing System.

Chairman of Sahm Capital and Chief Strategy Officer of Valuable Capital Group Limited, Steven Chou, stated: "Our system captures the complete trading cycle, providing Saudi investors with seamless, efficient services.”

Chou noted during the 24 Fintech event which took place in Saudi Arabia last week: "This unique platform also allows us greater flexibility in product and service offerings, enhancing investor access to Saudi's rapidly expanding market."

The Chairman shed lights on the transformative role of technology in the Kingdom’s financial sector during the conference which attracted 36,959 visitors, more than 300 brands, and 350 sector investors.

Sahm Capital is keen on collaborating with the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and Tadawul to refine Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and suitability test procedures.

Chou added: "Our goal isn't just compliance…. It's about making sure every transaction reflects our clients' needs and preferences, delivering smooth, efficient experiences."

It is worth noting that Sahm Capital currently ranks among the top 20 brokerage firms in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Sahm app which was launched in December 2023 is considered the country’s first-of-its-kind, self-developed platform.

The app allows users to trade across both the Saudi and US markets seamlessly through a streamlined account setup, seamless transitions between stock markets, and various features like market quotes, company data, 24/7 news, and investor education materials, as well as analysis tools.

Chou concluded: "We've identified the rising demand for more sophisticated and tailored investment solutions among Saudi investors…. This demand drives our continuous updates—10 significant enhancements in just 8 months—keeping the app at the cutting edge of trading services."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

