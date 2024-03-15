Riyadh – SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company appointed Fahad Misfer Al Battar as its new CEO on 14 March 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

Al Battar has more than 25 years of experience in executive leadership and technical and operational positions, during which he held many positions at SABIC and its subsidiaries. He succeeded Abdulrahman Ahmed Shamsaddin, who was nominated for one of the Executive leadership positions at SABIC.

The new CEO, who will take over his new role on 1 April, served as the President of Al Sharqiyah Petrochemicals Company, Al Jubail Fertilizer Company, and Saudi Petrochemical Company (SADAF).

His most recent position was Chief Operations Officer at SABIC Agri Nutrients, according to the new organizational structure that was implemented at the beginning of 2022.

Al Battar holds an executive master’s degree in Business Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the Tadawul-listed firm generated SAR 3.65 billion in net profit during 2023, an annual drop of 63.54% from SAR 10.03 billion.

