Rubex International for Plastic and Acrylic Manufacturing (RUBEX) registered EGP 2.919 million in net profits after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, versus net losses of EGP 5.196 million in Q1 2023, the firm announced.

Moreover, the company recorded sales of EGP 57.569 million in the January-March period, down from EGP 46.752 million in the same period a year ago.

Established in 1987, Rubex operates a group of factories producing various types of plastic and acrylic products, in addition to other feeder factories and production outlets.

