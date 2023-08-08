The net profits of Rak Properties reached AED 88.18 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual increase from AED 25.55 million.

The revenues enlarged to AED 511.63 million in H1-23 from AED 193.99 million in H1-22, according to the income statements.

In the first six months (6M) of 2023, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.04, up from AED 0.01 as of 30 June 2022.

Financial Results for Q2-23

The ADX-listed firm turned profitable at AED 43.59 million during the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, against net losses valued at AED 4.92 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues enlarged to AED 253.05 million in Q2-23 from AED 86.74 million in Q2-22. Meanwhile, the basic and diluted EPS reached AED 0.022, versus a loss per share of AED 0.002.

During the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2023, the company’s net profits hiked by 46%to AED 44.59 million from AED 30.47 million in Q1-22.

