Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange Monday gained more than 42 points and its key index surpassed 10,700 levels, thus entering a positive terrain on a year-to-date basis.

The insurance, telecom, real estate and transport sectors witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.4% to 10,715.6 points.

The market, which was skewed towards movers, regained from an intraday low of 10,557 points.

The foreign institutions were increasingly into net buying in the main market, which showed year-to-date gains of 0.32%.

The domestic funds’ weakened net profit booking had its influence in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.44bn or 0.23% to QR626.14bn, mainly on account of microcap segments.

The local retail investors’ lower net selling pressure also had its say in the main market, which saw a total of 0.15mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.65mn changed hands across 24 deals.

The Gulf institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen gaining faster than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index gained 0.4%, All Share Index by 0.33% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.44% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The insurance sector index shot up 1.77%, telecom (0.99%), realty (0.98%), transport (0.84%), consumer goods and services (0.71%) and banks and financial services (0.35%); while industrials declined 0.48%.

About 69% of the traded constituents in the main market extended gains with major movers being Doha Insurance, Mazaya Qatar, Alijarah Holding, Qatari German Medical Devices, Al Khaleej Takaful, Commercial Bank, Lesha Bank, Salam International Investment, Medicare Group and Baladna. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Gulf International Services, Qamco, Zad Holding, Estithmar Holding and Inma Holding were among the losers in the main market.

The foreign institutions’ net buying increased noticeably to QR8.56mn compared to QR4.64mn on May 7.

The local retail investors’ net profit booking declined substantially to QR12.67mn against QR33.95mn on Sunday.

The domestic institutions’ net selling decreased considerably to QR21.11mn compared to QR44.98mn the previous day.

The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking weakened markedly to QR0.88mn against QR4.17mn on May 7.

However, the foreign individuals were net sellers to the tune of QR6.49mn compared with net buyers of QR2.79mn on Sunday.

The Arab individuals’ net selling strengthened notably to QR5.61mn against QR0.93mn the previous day.

The Arab funds turned net profit takers to the extent of QR0.01mn compared with net buyers of QR0.02mn on May 7.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying shrank drastically to QR38.21mn against QR76.59mn on Sunday.

The main market saw a 38% jump in trade volumes to 338.04mn shares, 32% in value to QR703.3mn and 52% in deals to 22,120.

