The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) will introduce short selling and securities lending and borrowing next quarter as the bourse plans to attract more investors, Bloomberg reported.

The exchange is “engaged with regulators and policy makers for market development by bringing in tools like short selling, securities lending and borrowing,” Bloomberg reported, citing Mohsin Mujtaba, director of the product and market development department.

In April, QSE selected London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) to provide technology for a new trading, clearing and market surveillance system that will enable the bourse to launch a new derivatives market.

Regarding listings in the QSE, Mujtaba said that there were many smaller listings lined up for this year, Bloomberg reported.

