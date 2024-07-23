Doha, Qatar: Chairman of QIIB Board of Directors, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani, reported the financial results of Qatar International Islamic Bank for the first half (H1), which ended on June 30, 2024.

These results demonstrated the bank’s consistent improvement and validated its alignment with the high level of solvency that the Qatari economy enjoys thanks to the patronage and support of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The announcement of the results came after a meeting of QIIB Board of Directors chaired by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani to discuss the bank’s financial statements for H1,2024, ending on June 30, 2024. QIIB posted a net profit of QR655m with a growth rate of 6.5% compared to the same period of 2023, while earnings per share reached QR0.38.

During its meeting, the bank’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of interim cash dividends to the shareholders, amounting to 23% of nominal share value (QR0.23 per share), will be paid to eligible shareholders as at the close of trading on 30 July 2024.

Commenting on the financial results, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani said, “In the first half of 2024, QIIB maintained its outstanding results, which is a testament to the tremendous efforts made at all levels of the organisation to enhance performance and stay up with the State of Qatar’s economic revival across a range of industries”.

He added: “We have continued to implement our strategy by focusing on the local market, as there are many rich opportunities for different local business sectors in the local market. Additionally, we are dedicated to actively participating in development initiatives that will improve society and strengthen the Qatari economy”.

He pointed out, “QIIB has been able to solidify its financial position and stable growth for a long period, and has consolidated its position locally through the growing confidence it has gained, and externally through the partnerships it has forged with partners in various countries of the world, which have manifested in a high level of trust and desire in continuing cooperation and strengthening business ties in line with the prestigious position of QIIB.”

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani noted, “Based on the distinguished position of the bank and the stable financial results, leading international credit rating agencies rated the bank at high ratings. Fitch upgraded QIIB rating to “A” from “A-”, with a stable outlook. In turn, Capital Intelligence affirmed QIIB rating at “A+” with a stable outlook”.

Moody’s assigned “A2” Ratings to QIIB with a stable outlook.

He continued: “These ratings are driven by the strength of the bank’s solid position, which include strong profitability, capital adequacy, and asset quality. Additionally, the non-performing debt ratio at QIIB is among the lowest, and there are indications that the bank will be able to continue achieving better results than average, especially with its outstanding operating efficiency”.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Thani also expressed gratitude to QIIB’s executive management and employees for the efforts made during the first half of 2024 that contributed to achieving these results. He requested all bank staff to maintain and continue efforts to achieve more success and growth, meet customer requirements and maximize returns to shareholders.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei, highlighted the details of the bank’s H1,2024 financial results and noted, “At the end of H1,2024, the bank’s total income reached QR1,681m compared to QR1,393m of the same period with a growth rate of 20.6%. Total assets at the end of H1 2024 amounted to QR59.3bn, compared to QR58.1bn at the end of the same period in 2023, with a growth rate of 2.1%, while the financing assets have grown by 7.6% reached QR38.6bn.

He added: “Customer deposits at the end of the first half of this year amounted to QR40.4bn, compared to QR36.3bn at the end of the same period in 2023 . Total equity amounted to QR9.4bn and the capital adequacy under Basel III reached 19.46%, which indicates the strength and robustness of QIIB’s financial position in the face of various potential risks.

Dr Al Shaibei continued: “The distinguished results achieved by QIIB during the period ending on June 30, 2024 are the result of implementing the plans and strategies developed by the Board of Directors, which focus on the local market, and working closely with the local business sector in its various aspects, as the Qatari economy offers distinct opportunities that we are keen to take advantage in accordance with our adopted standards, which we are keen to be in line with the requirements of the markets”.

The CEO of QIIB added: “The first half of this year witnessed the launch of many products, whether for companies or retails, including products launched for the first time in Qatar, such as the Visa debit card for medium and small companies.

“The bank also launched promotional offers with competitive benefits for the bank’s customers, which included prizes that the bank granted for the first time. These services and offers have received a great positive response from our customers and have strengthened our position in the banking market in the face of competitive factors”.

He continued: “The first half of 2024 also witnessed an important investment at the international level, represented by the success of QIIB in issuing sustainable sukuks (ORYX) worth $500m, which were listed on the London Stock Exchange. QIIB was the first Qatari bank to issue sustainable sukuks.

With regard to QIIB’s corporate social responsibility, Dr. Al Shaibei stated, “QIIB attaches great importance to activities and initiatives that serve the community, (H1) of 2024 was exceptional in this field, as we carried out many community initiatives, especially signing the sponsorship agreement with the Qatar Football Association, under which QIIB will be the official sponsor of the Amir Cup Championship and the national teams for a period of three years starting from February 2024.

“We engaged in this sponsorship based on the importance of consolidating our service to our society and to the trends, activities and events that provide added value to our country and are consistent with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

