Social media
Home page>MARKETS>Equities>Qatar: Dukhan Bank half-...
EARNINGS

Qatar: Dukhan Bank half-yearly net profit rises 3% to $215.38mln

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

Dukhan Bank maintained its efforts to enhance operational efficiency and build on revenue sources, leading to a cost-to-income ratio of 31.6%

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 16, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
EQUITIESMARKETSQATAREARNINGS
PHOTO
Dukhan Bank has posted a net profit of QR784mn in the first six months (H1) of this year, which reflects a 3% year-on-year growth.

This growth in bottom-line profitability was underpinned by an 18% increase in net income from financing activities (QR2,571mn) and a 34% rise in net income from investing activities, resulting in an overall rise in total income for the bank (QR3,286mn), which grew by 15%.

Dukhan Bank maintained its efforts to enhance operational efficiency and build on revenue sources, leading to a cost-to-income ratio of 31.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at QR0.144.

The bank’s total assets stood at QR114.2bn, primarily comprising financing assets of QR82.7bn (72% of total assets) and investment securities of QR16.7bn (15% of total assets).

The balance sheet is mainly funded by customer deposits, which were QR84.6bn at the end of the financial period. The bank’s liquidity remained robust, with a regulatory loans-to-deposits ratio of 96.1%. Total shareholders’ equity amounted to QR12.9bn. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was maintained at 17.8% per Basel III requirements, adequately above the minimum supervisory ratio specified by the Qatar Central Bank.

In a significant move, the board of directors has declared the bank’s first interim dividends of 8% equivalent to QR0.08 per share. The proposed dividend is subject to regulatory approvals. This dividend will be payable to the shareholders as at the close of trading on July 24, 2024.

The dividend will be payable on a future date to be announced later. This decision reflects the board’s strong confidence in the bank’s prospects and its commitment to providing value to shareholders.

Dukhan Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous innovation, regularly introducing new digital services and products to facilitate seamless banking transactions. With strategically positioned branches across the nation, Dukhan Bank offers a comprehensive array of advanced banking services and products aimed at enhancing accessibility, streamlining processes, and providing unmatched convenience to its expanding customer base.

In H1 2024, Dukhan Bank earned significant international acclaim and prestigious awards, reinforcing its position as Qatar’s premier banking institution. Following the Mena Banking Excellence Awards 2024, Dukhan Bank secured six new titles, including ‘Mena Wealth Manager of the Year’, highlighting its leadership in wealth management and commitment to tailored investment solutions.

The bank also received accolades for ‘Best Retail Bank’, ‘Best Islamic Product Offering in Mena’, ‘Best Mortgage/Home Finance Offering in Mena’, ‘Best Multi-Channel Offering in Mena’, and ‘Excellence in Customer Centricity in Mena’, reaffirming its dedication to innovative banking solutions.

Additionally, Dukhan Bank was recognised as ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution in Qatar 2024’ at the Global Finance Awards, emphasising its leadership in the Islamic banking sector. The bank was named ‘World’s Best Islamic Private Bank 2024’ for the third consecutive year, underscoring its exceptional private banking services for high-net-worth individuals.

Furthermore, Dukhan Bank achieved significant milestones in data security and regulatory compliance by obtaining the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications. The PCI DSS version 4.0 certification affirms the bank’s stringent security measures for handling payment card information. The ISO/IEC 27001 certification from Shamkris Global validates the bank’s robust approach to information security management, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical information assets.

Most recently, Moody’s affirmed Dukhan Bank’s credit rating at “A2” with a stable outlook, and Fitch upgraded its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to ‘A’ with a ‘stable’ outlook. Moreover, Dukhan Bank ranks fourth in Qatar and 23rd in the Middle East on Forbes Middle East’s 30 Most Valuable Banks 2024 list. It was also listed among Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Listed Companies 2024.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

GLOBAL MARKETS

Dollar, US futures rise as 'Trump trade' undermines other assets

Dollar, US futures rise as 'Trump trade' undermines other assets
Dollar, US futures rise as 'Trump trade' undermines other assets
EQUITIES

China stocks close up, led by tech shares; HK shares fall

China stocks close up, led by tech shares; HK shares fall
China stocks close up, led by tech shares; HK shares fall
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut optimism

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut optimism
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut optimism
EQUITIES

European shares slip as lacklustre miners, luxury retailers in focus

European shares slip as lacklustre miners, luxury retailers in focus
European shares slip as lacklustre miners, luxury retailers in focus
EQUITIES

Japan's Nikkei ends higher as market gauges US election outlook

Japan's Nikkei ends higher as market gauges US election outlook
Japan's Nikkei ends higher as market gauges US election outlook
IPO

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hokail Academy cancels IPO on Nomu

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hokail Academy cancels IPO on Nomu
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hokail Academy cancels IPO on Nomu
EQUITIES

FTSE 100 falls amid broader declines; UK CPI in focus

FTSE 100 falls amid broader declines; UK CPI in focus
FTSE 100 falls amid broader declines; UK CPI in focus
ACQUISITION

ADNOC Drilling, Alpha Dhabi JV Enersol to acquire 51% stake in NTS Amega for $58mln

ADNOC Drilling, Alpha Dhabi JV Enersol to acquire 51% stake in NTS Amega for $58mln
ADNOC Drilling, Alpha Dhabi JV Enersol to acquire 51% stake in NTS Amega for $58mln

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

ADNOC Gas awards $550mln EPC contracts to expand UAE's gas pipelines

2.

UAE's Mubadala, QIA lead $600mln investment in US trailer lessor TEN

3.

Oman tech firm 44.01 raises $37mln in Series A funding led by Mubadala-backed fund manager

4.

Saudi’s drilling firm ADES Holding upsizes syndicated loan by $3bln to boost expansion

5.

Abu Dhabi’s Aldar, DP World sign deal to develop Grade A logistics park in Dubai

RELATED ARTICLES
1

TotalEnergies says oil production to hit high end of Q2 guidance

2

Discounter B&M blames wet weather for drop in like-for-like UK sales

3

Goldman Sachs profit tops estimates on robust debt underwriting, fixed-income trading

4

Swedbank's Q2 net profit falls less than expected

5

Dubai's Shuaa Capital pivots to Q1 net loss of $27mln

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: Real estate, private equity top Middle East FIs portfolio

VIDEO: Real estate, private equity top Middle East FIs portfolio
VIDEO: Real estate, private equity top Middle East FIs portfolio

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

IPO

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hokail Academy cancels IPO on Nomu

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hokail Academy cancels IPO on Nomu
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hokail Academy cancels IPO on Nomu
ISLAMIC FINANCE

Saudi Lana Medical Co. secures $3.46mln Islamic credit facility with Al Rajhi Bank

ACQUISITION

ADNOC Drilling, Alpha Dhabi JV Enersol to acquire 51% stake in NTS Amega for $58mln

EQUITIES

ETFs focusing on Saudi equities debut in China

LATEST NEWS
1

TotalEnergies says oil production to hit high end of Q2 guidance

2

Dollar, US futures rise as 'Trump trade' undermines other assets

3

Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor referred to UK prosecutors for alleged perjury

4

Faisal Islamic Bank’s standalone profits soar 143% YoY in H1 2024

5

Japan finds a 'stealth' cure for zombie businesses: Let them fail

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds