Kuwait-based Americana Group, the franchise holder of a range of global brands including KFC, Costa and Pizza Hut in the Middle East, is reportedly in "early stage" discussions to go public.

The company, which counts Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Dubai-based Mohammed Alabbar's investment vehicle as shareholders, is consulting advisers for a potential listing in the UAE or Saudi Arabia, according to a Bloomberg report.

Discussions are still in their early stage and the company has not yet hired any advisers, the report said. It is also not certain if an initial public offering (IPO) will push through.

Founded in Kuwait in 1964, Americana Group owns franchise rights for several brands that also include Baskin Robbins, Krispy Creme, Red Lobster, TGI Fridays and Hardee's. It operates a network of more than 1,800 restaurants in the Middle Easr, North Africa and CIS.

The company was previously trading its shares on the Kuwait Stock Exchange. In 2017, Americana delisted from the Kuwaiti bourse.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

