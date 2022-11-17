Cairo – Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) shifted to standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 624.62 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, against net losses of EGP 71.05 million in 9M-21.

The standalone earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations stood at EGP 0.04 in 9M-22, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.02 in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 22, the company also turned profitable at EGP 175.75 million, compared to net losses worth EGP 11.47 million during the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the EPS from continuing operations settled at EGP 0.032 in Q3-22, against a loss per share of EGP 0.007 in Q3-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Orascom Investment Holding swung to consolidated net profits at a value of EGP 105.32 million, versus net losses of EGP 66.55 million in H1-22.

