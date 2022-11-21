Cairo – Orascom Financial Holding (OFH) shifted to consolidated net losses of EGP 161.64 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, against net profits of EGP 54.58 recorded since the company's split until 30 September 2021.

Basic loss per share amounted to EGP 0.02 in 9M-22, versus a profit per share of EGP 0.10 since the company's split until 30 September 2021, according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the company swung to consolidated losses worth EGP 46.88 million, against profits of EGP 17.92 million in Q3-21, including minority shareholders’ rights.

In 9M-22, the company turned to standalone net losses of EGP 222.96 million, compared to net profits of EGP 49.49 million recorded since the company's split until 30 September 2021.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the company shifted to consolidated net losses of EGP 114.76 million, against net earnings of EGP 36.65 million in H1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).