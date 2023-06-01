Cairo – The net profits after tax of Misr Beni Suef Cement hiked to EGP 61.36 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, compared to EGP 47.65 million in Q1-22.

The sales retreated to EGP 276.32 million in Q1-23 from EGP 436.38 million in Q1-22, according to the income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.90 during January-March 2023, higher than EGP 0.57 in the year-ago period.

The EGX-listed firm reported total assets amounting to EGP 1.62 billion in Q1-23, versus EGP 2.33 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Last year, Misr Beni Suef turned to net losses after tax valued at EGP 145.94 million, against net profits worth EGP 169.05 million in 2021.

