Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as investors waited for key U.S. inflation data this week, which could provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. Markets will monitor U.S. consumer inflation due on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week. Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar usually mimic any monetary policy change in the United States.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.5% after four straight sessions of gains, with most sectors in the red. Elm Company slumped 7.8%, and Saudi Telecom, the kingdom's largest mobile operator, declined 1.9%. Among the losers, the oil major Saudi Aramco and Saudi National Bank, the country's largest lender, slipped 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Qatari benchmark index fell 0.4%, dragged down by losses in most sectors with Qatar Electricity and Water dropping 6.3% and Gulf International Services sliding 3.7%.

Dubai's benchmark index eased 0.1%, weighed down by losses in finance and utilities sectors with the emirate's largest lender, Emirates NBD sliding 0.6%, and Dubai Islamic Bank shedding 0.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index dipped slightly to trade flat, with conglomerate Alpha Dhabi and Multiply Group falling 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively, while blue-chip developer Aldar Properties gaining 0.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index was up for a third consecutive session and ended 1.4% higher, with Commercial International Bank surging 8.9% and E-Finance shooting up 14%. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said last week it would increase its current loan programme with Egypt by $5 billion, as the central bank let the pound plummet and said it would allow the currency to trade freely.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.5% to 12,556

KUWAIT added 0.2% to 8,160

QATAR was down 0.4% to 10,191

EGYPT rose 1.4% to 33,383

BAHRAIN gained 0.5% to 2,025

OMAN added 0.1% to 4,766

ABU DHABI ended flat at 9,232

DUBAI was down 0.1% to 4,248

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, Editing by Tasim Zahid)